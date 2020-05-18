13710 Park Row

Amenities

pet friendly cable included gym pool business center conference room

Top floor, Pool view, beautiful and BRAND NEW. SS appliances, full size W/D, Open layout, Huge plan! Wide doors for handicap access, 13FT Ceilings, Resort style pool, Gym, Conference Room, Business Center, Gated and secured entry!



Electric, Water, Trash, Linen Service, Bi-weekly Maid service, Internet and Cable included in rent!

Unfurnished all utilities option is $2900 per month!

Pets are welcome with deposit



Minutes to City Center, Off I-10, Seconds to Park and Ride for 610 and I-10 Toll! Minutes to Sam Houston and Beltway! Perfect Energy Corridor Location!