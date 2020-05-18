All apartments in Houston
13710 Park Row

13710 Park Row · No Longer Available
Location

13710 Park Row, Houston, TX 77084
Energy Corridor

Amenities

pet friendly
cable included
gym
pool
business center
conference room
Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
gym
pool
internet access
Top floor, Pool view, beautiful and BRAND NEW. SS appliances, full size W/D, Open layout, Huge plan! Wide doors for handicap access, 13FT Ceilings, Resort style pool, Gym, Conference Room, Business Center, Gated and secured entry!

Electric, Water, Trash, Linen Service, Bi-weekly Maid service, Internet and Cable included in rent!
Unfurnished all utilities option is $2900 per month!
Pets are welcome with deposit

Minutes to City Center, Off I-10, Seconds to Park and Ride for 610 and I-10 Toll! Minutes to Sam Houston and Beltway! Perfect Energy Corridor Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13710 Park Row have any available units?
13710 Park Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13710 Park Row have?
Some of 13710 Park Row's amenities include pet friendly, cable included, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13710 Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
13710 Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13710 Park Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 13710 Park Row is pet friendly.
Does 13710 Park Row offer parking?
No, 13710 Park Row does not offer parking.
Does 13710 Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13710 Park Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13710 Park Row have a pool?
Yes, 13710 Park Row has a pool.
Does 13710 Park Row have accessible units?
Yes, 13710 Park Row has accessible units.
Does 13710 Park Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 13710 Park Row does not have units with dishwashers.

