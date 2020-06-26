All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 13 2019

13702 Ludgate Pass

13702 Ludgate Pass · No Longer Available
Location

13702 Ludgate Pass, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Brick Home with Huge Deck in Backyard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,218 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Ap

(RLNE5205864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13702 Ludgate Pass have any available units?
13702 Ludgate Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13702 Ludgate Pass have?
Some of 13702 Ludgate Pass's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13702 Ludgate Pass currently offering any rent specials?
13702 Ludgate Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13702 Ludgate Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 13702 Ludgate Pass is pet friendly.
Does 13702 Ludgate Pass offer parking?
Yes, 13702 Ludgate Pass offers parking.
Does 13702 Ludgate Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13702 Ludgate Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13702 Ludgate Pass have a pool?
Yes, 13702 Ludgate Pass has a pool.
Does 13702 Ludgate Pass have accessible units?
No, 13702 Ludgate Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 13702 Ludgate Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13702 Ludgate Pass has units with dishwashers.

