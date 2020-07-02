All apartments in Houston
137 E 22nd St

137 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

137 East 22nd Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large and spacious 2/1/2 heights home, with huge covered deck, large yard, partly fenced. Extra room that can be a study. Central a/h, dishwasher, stove & refrigerator included! Beautiful hardwoods. Gas dryer & washer connections in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 E 22nd St have any available units?
137 E 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 E 22nd St have?
Some of 137 E 22nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 E 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
137 E 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 E 22nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 E 22nd St is pet friendly.
Does 137 E 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 137 E 22nd St offers parking.
Does 137 E 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 E 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 E 22nd St have a pool?
No, 137 E 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 137 E 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 137 E 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 137 E 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 E 22nd St has units with dishwashers.

