All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane

13614 Meridian Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13614 Meridian Springs Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have any available units?
13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have?
Some of 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane offers parking.
Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane has a pool.
Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane has accessible units.
Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St
Houston, TX 77006
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
The Nottingham Village
14250 Kimberley Ln
Houston, TX 77079
Tuscany Oaks Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston