Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM
1 of 50
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane
13614 Meridian Springs Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13614 Meridian Springs Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have any available units?
13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have?
Some of 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane offers parking.
Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane has a pool.
Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane has accessible units.
Does 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13614 MERIDIAN SPRINGS Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
