Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13518 Windhaven St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 64
13518 Windhaven St
13518 Windhaven Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Houston
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location
13518 Windhaven Street, Houston, TX 77049
Hunterwood
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.
To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13518 Windhaven St have any available units?
13518 Windhaven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 13518 Windhaven St currently offering any rent specials?
13518 Windhaven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13518 Windhaven St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13518 Windhaven St is pet friendly.
Does 13518 Windhaven St offer parking?
No, 13518 Windhaven St does not offer parking.
Does 13518 Windhaven St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13518 Windhaven St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13518 Windhaven St have a pool?
No, 13518 Windhaven St does not have a pool.
Does 13518 Windhaven St have accessible units?
No, 13518 Windhaven St does not have accessible units.
Does 13518 Windhaven St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13518 Windhaven St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13518 Windhaven St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13518 Windhaven St has units with air conditioning.
