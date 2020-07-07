Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
13511 High Banks Ln
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:38 AM
13511 High Banks Ln
13511 High Banks Ln
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13511 High Banks Ln, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home near NASA, shopping, schools and entertainment! Very clean inside and out with great backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13511 High Banks Ln have any available units?
13511 High Banks Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13511 High Banks Ln have?
Some of 13511 High Banks Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13511 High Banks Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13511 High Banks Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13511 High Banks Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13511 High Banks Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13511 High Banks Ln offer parking?
No, 13511 High Banks Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13511 High Banks Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13511 High Banks Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13511 High Banks Ln have a pool?
No, 13511 High Banks Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13511 High Banks Ln have accessible units?
No, 13511 High Banks Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13511 High Banks Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13511 High Banks Ln has units with dishwashers.
