All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13442 Abide Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13442 Abide Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:41 PM

13442 Abide Drive

13442 Abide Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13442 Abide Drive, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13442 Abide Drive have any available units?
13442 Abide Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13442 Abide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13442 Abide Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13442 Abide Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13442 Abide Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13442 Abide Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13442 Abide Drive offers parking.
Does 13442 Abide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13442 Abide Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13442 Abide Drive have a pool?
No, 13442 Abide Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13442 Abide Drive have accessible units?
No, 13442 Abide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13442 Abide Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13442 Abide Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13442 Abide Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13442 Abide Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Oak Grove
10770 Barely Ln
Houston, TX 77070
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Fannin Station
10000 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77045
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Tuscany Row Apartments
1910 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston