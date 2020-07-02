All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13434 Abide Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13434 Abide Dr
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:31 AM

13434 Abide Dr

13434 Abide Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13434 Abide Drive, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13434 Abide Dr have any available units?
13434 Abide Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13434 Abide Dr have?
Some of 13434 Abide Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13434 Abide Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13434 Abide Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13434 Abide Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13434 Abide Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13434 Abide Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13434 Abide Dr offers parking.
Does 13434 Abide Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13434 Abide Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13434 Abide Dr have a pool?
No, 13434 Abide Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13434 Abide Dr have accessible units?
No, 13434 Abide Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13434 Abide Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13434 Abide Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Montrose
4508 Graustark Street
Houston, TX 77006
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
High Point Uptown
807 S Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77042
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston