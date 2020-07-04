All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13431 Ella View Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13431 Ella View Ln
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:35 AM

13431 Ella View Ln

13431 Ella View Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Greenspoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13431 Ella View Lane, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The 392 Plan is a 3 bedroom,charming 2.5 bath two story home. This home provides an open floor plan with a view from kitchen to family room, great for entertaining guests. Washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located upstairs with all the bedrooms. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13431 Ella View Ln have any available units?
13431 Ella View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13431 Ella View Ln have?
Some of 13431 Ella View Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13431 Ella View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13431 Ella View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13431 Ella View Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13431 Ella View Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13431 Ella View Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13431 Ella View Ln offers parking.
Does 13431 Ella View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13431 Ella View Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13431 Ella View Ln have a pool?
No, 13431 Ella View Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13431 Ella View Ln have accessible units?
No, 13431 Ella View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13431 Ella View Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13431 Ella View Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
IMT Uptown Post Oak
1111 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St
Houston, TX 77030
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
Apex at Royal Oaks
11212 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston