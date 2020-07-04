13431 Ella View Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

The 392 Plan is a 3 bedroom,charming 2.5 bath two story home. This home provides an open floor plan with a view from kitchen to family room, great for entertaining guests. Washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located upstairs with all the bedrooms. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.