All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1343 Hiller St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1343 Hiller St.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

1343 Hiller St.

1343 Hiller Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Northshore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1343 Hiller Street, Houston, TX 77015
Northshore

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Come and check out this nice and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Woodland Acres. Huge backyard. Wood floors through most of the home. Central A/C, gas stove and gas water heater.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4012728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Hiller St. have any available units?
1343 Hiller St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 Hiller St. have?
Some of 1343 Hiller St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 Hiller St. currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Hiller St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Hiller St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1343 Hiller St. is pet friendly.
Does 1343 Hiller St. offer parking?
Yes, 1343 Hiller St. offers parking.
Does 1343 Hiller St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 Hiller St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Hiller St. have a pool?
No, 1343 Hiller St. does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Hiller St. have accessible units?
No, 1343 Hiller St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Hiller St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 Hiller St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beverly Hill Patio Homes
6353 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77057
Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Gables Post Oak
1875 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston