All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13422 Ella Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13422 Ella Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13422 Ella Ridge Lane

13422 Ella Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Greenspoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13422 Ella Ridge Ln, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13422 Ella Ridge Lane have any available units?
13422 Ella Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13422 Ella Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13422 Ella Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13422 Ella Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13422 Ella Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13422 Ella Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13422 Ella Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 13422 Ella Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13422 Ella Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13422 Ella Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 13422 Ella Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13422 Ella Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 13422 Ella Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13422 Ella Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13422 Ella Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13422 Ella Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13422 Ella Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway
Houston, TX 77045
Vanderbilt
12660 Medfield Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr
Houston, TX 77099
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston