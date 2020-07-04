All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13419 Ella View Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13419 Ella View Ln
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:27 PM

13419 Ella View Ln

13419 Ella View Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Greenspoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13419 Ella View Lane, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The 392 Plan is a lovely two story providing 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located upstairs with all the bedrooms. Open floorplan offers a view from kitchen to family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 Ella View Ln have any available units?
13419 Ella View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13419 Ella View Ln have?
Some of 13419 Ella View Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13419 Ella View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13419 Ella View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 Ella View Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13419 Ella View Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13419 Ella View Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13419 Ella View Ln offers parking.
Does 13419 Ella View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13419 Ella View Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 Ella View Ln have a pool?
No, 13419 Ella View Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13419 Ella View Ln have accessible units?
No, 13419 Ella View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 Ella View Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13419 Ella View Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover BLVD Place
1770 South Post Oak Lane
Houston, TX 77056
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Highpoint At Cypresswood Apartments
13920 Mandolin Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive
Houston, TX 77017
Folio West
2525 Citywest Blvd
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston