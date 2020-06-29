All apartments in Houston
13419 Ella Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13419 Ella Ridge Lane

13419 Ella Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13419 Ella Ridge Ln, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: $1,450.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 Ella Ridge Lane have any available units?
13419 Ella Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13419 Ella Ridge Lane have?
Some of 13419 Ella Ridge Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13419 Ella Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13419 Ella Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 Ella Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13419 Ella Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13419 Ella Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13419 Ella Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 13419 Ella Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13419 Ella Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 Ella Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 13419 Ella Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13419 Ella Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 13419 Ella Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 Ella Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13419 Ella Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

