Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13415 Woodring Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13415 Woodring Dr
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:37 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13415 Woodring Dr
13415 Woodring Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13415 Woodring Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed Home for Rent - This is 4 bedroom/2 bath/ 1 car garage. It has granite counter tops, and is in the process of being completely renovated.
(RLNE5738556)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13415 Woodring Dr have any available units?
13415 Woodring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13415 Woodring Dr have?
Some of 13415 Woodring Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13415 Woodring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13415 Woodring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13415 Woodring Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13415 Woodring Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13415 Woodring Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13415 Woodring Dr offers parking.
Does 13415 Woodring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13415 Woodring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13415 Woodring Dr have a pool?
No, 13415 Woodring Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13415 Woodring Dr have accessible units?
No, 13415 Woodring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13415 Woodring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13415 Woodring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston