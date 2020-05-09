All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13415 Ella Ridge Lane

13415 Ella Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13415 Ella Ridge Ln, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The 392 Plan is a dynamite two story providing 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located upstairs with all the bedrooms. Open floorplan offers a view from kitchen to family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2015

Deposits: $1,300.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13415 Ella Ridge Lane have any available units?
13415 Ella Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13415 Ella Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13415 Ella Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13415 Ella Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13415 Ella Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13415 Ella Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13415 Ella Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 13415 Ella Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13415 Ella Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13415 Ella Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 13415 Ella Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13415 Ella Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 13415 Ella Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13415 Ella Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13415 Ella Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13415 Ella Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13415 Ella Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

