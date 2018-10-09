All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 28 2020

13414 Ella View Lane

13414 Ella View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13414 Ella View Lane, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13414 Ella View Lane have any available units?
13414 Ella View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13414 Ella View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13414 Ella View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13414 Ella View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13414 Ella View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13414 Ella View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13414 Ella View Lane offers parking.
Does 13414 Ella View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13414 Ella View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13414 Ella View Lane have a pool?
No, 13414 Ella View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13414 Ella View Lane have accessible units?
No, 13414 Ella View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13414 Ella View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13414 Ella View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13414 Ella View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13414 Ella View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

