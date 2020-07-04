All apartments in Houston
13414 Ella Ridge Lane

13414 Ella Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13414 Ella Ridge Drive, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1375.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13414 Ella Ridge Lane have any available units?
13414 Ella Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13414 Ella Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13414 Ella Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13414 Ella Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13414 Ella Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13414 Ella Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13414 Ella Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 13414 Ella Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13414 Ella Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13414 Ella Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 13414 Ella Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13414 Ella Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 13414 Ella Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13414 Ella Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13414 Ella Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13414 Ella Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13414 Ella Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

