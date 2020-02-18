Rent Calculator
13411 Nigh Way
13411 Nigh Way
13411 Nigh Way
No Longer Available
Location
13411 Nigh Way, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
Lovely 4bd 3.5 Bath Home - Lovely and Spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath. Carpet and Tile Floors. Large sized Family room and Living area. Granite counter tops. Island Kitchen.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4629634)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13411 Nigh Way have any available units?
13411 Nigh Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 13411 Nigh Way currently offering any rent specials?
13411 Nigh Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13411 Nigh Way pet-friendly?
No, 13411 Nigh Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 13411 Nigh Way offer parking?
No, 13411 Nigh Way does not offer parking.
Does 13411 Nigh Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13411 Nigh Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13411 Nigh Way have a pool?
No, 13411 Nigh Way does not have a pool.
Does 13411 Nigh Way have accessible units?
No, 13411 Nigh Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13411 Nigh Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13411 Nigh Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13411 Nigh Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13411 Nigh Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
