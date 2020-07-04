All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:42 AM

13411 Forest Pines Village Ln

13411 Forest Pines Village Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13411 Forest Pines Village Ln, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
4 Bedroom Available! - Located in Northborough Village, 2-story, 4 br, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car attached garage w/lift, built 2006, approx 2199 sqft, formal living room, eat in kitchen w/gas stove, fridge, d/w included, fridge not warranted, master bedroom on first floor, master bath has separate shower and tub, utility room off the garage with washer/dryer hookups, carpet and tile throughout,rear fenced yard, Spring ISD, no smoking inside, pets negotiable: max 2 pets, dogs max 25 lbs each full grown, $500 refundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln have any available units?
13411 Forest Pines Village Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln have?
Some of 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13411 Forest Pines Village Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln offers parking.
Does 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln have a pool?
No, 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln have accessible units?
No, 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13411 Forest Pines Village Ln has units with dishwashers.

