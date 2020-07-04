13411 Forest Pines Village Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom Available! - Located in Northborough Village, 2-story, 4 br, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car attached garage w/lift, built 2006, approx 2199 sqft, formal living room, eat in kitchen w/gas stove, fridge, d/w included, fridge not warranted, master bedroom on first floor, master bath has separate shower and tub, utility room off the garage with washer/dryer hookups, carpet and tile throughout,rear fenced yard, Spring ISD, no smoking inside, pets negotiable: max 2 pets, dogs max 25 lbs each full grown, $500 refundable pet deposit



(RLNE4649955)