Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13410 Lakeside Terrace
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM
1 of 1
13410 Lakeside Terrace
13410 Lakeside Terrace Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13410 Lakeside Terrace Drive, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful location on Lake Houston. 20 miles from downtown. 30 miles to The Woodlands, 20 miles from Baytown and the Ship Channel.
Please call today. A boat slip is also available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13410 Lakeside Terrace have any available units?
13410 Lakeside Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 13410 Lakeside Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13410 Lakeside Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13410 Lakeside Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 13410 Lakeside Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 13410 Lakeside Terrace offer parking?
No, 13410 Lakeside Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 13410 Lakeside Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13410 Lakeside Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13410 Lakeside Terrace have a pool?
No, 13410 Lakeside Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 13410 Lakeside Terrace have accessible units?
No, 13410 Lakeside Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13410 Lakeside Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 13410 Lakeside Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13410 Lakeside Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 13410 Lakeside Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
