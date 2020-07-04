All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 14 2019 at 4:17 PM

13407 Ella View Lane

13407 Ella View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13407 Ella View Lane, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13407 Ella View Lane have any available units?
13407 Ella View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13407 Ella View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13407 Ella View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13407 Ella View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13407 Ella View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13407 Ella View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13407 Ella View Lane offers parking.
Does 13407 Ella View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13407 Ella View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13407 Ella View Lane have a pool?
No, 13407 Ella View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13407 Ella View Lane have accessible units?
No, 13407 Ella View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13407 Ella View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13407 Ella View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13407 Ella View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13407 Ella View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

