Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13407 Ella Ridge Ln
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:46 AM

13407 Ella Ridge Ln

13407 Ella Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13407 Ella Ridge Drive, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13407 Ella Ridge Ln have any available units?
13407 Ella Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13407 Ella Ridge Ln have?
Some of 13407 Ella Ridge Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13407 Ella Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13407 Ella Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13407 Ella Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13407 Ella Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13407 Ella Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13407 Ella Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 13407 Ella Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13407 Ella Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13407 Ella Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 13407 Ella Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13407 Ella Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 13407 Ella Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13407 Ella Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13407 Ella Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.

