All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13406 Ella Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13406 Ella Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13406 Ella Ridge Lane

13406 Ella Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Greenspoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13406 Ella Ridge Ln, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: $1,400.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13406 Ella Ridge Lane have any available units?
13406 Ella Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13406 Ella Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13406 Ella Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13406 Ella Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13406 Ella Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13406 Ella Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13406 Ella Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 13406 Ella Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13406 Ella Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13406 Ella Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 13406 Ella Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13406 Ella Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 13406 Ella Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13406 Ella Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13406 Ella Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13406 Ella Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13406 Ella Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Aster on Aldine
4505 Aldine Mail Route Rd
Houston, TX 77039
Century Galleria Lofts
3363 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Mirabella Apartments
816 Oak St
Houston, TX 77018
Residences at Gramercy
2601 Gramercy St
Houston, TX 77030
Richton
2322 Richton Street
Houston, TX 77098
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston