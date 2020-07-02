All apartments in Houston
13374 Trail Hollow Drive

13374 Trail Hollow Drive
Location

13374 Trail Hollow Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This beautifully updated 4 bedroom townhome offers one of the largest floor plans in the Georgetown community. Spacious living room features a brick accent wall, cozy brick fireplace and built in shelving. Kitchen has been improved with granite countertops, stainless appliances and tile backsplash. Second floor master retreat is generously sized with bay window vanity area and walk in closet. Residents of this community will enjoy three pools, children's play area and is surrounded by large oak trees. Centrally located just minutes from all the entertainment, fine dining and shopping at City Center Plaza and Memorial City Mall. This home is zoned to the highly desirable Spring Branch ISd and award winning Rummel Creek Elementary with bus drop off right outside the front door. SChedule your showing to view this exceptional property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13374 Trail Hollow Drive have any available units?
13374 Trail Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13374 Trail Hollow Drive have?
Some of 13374 Trail Hollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13374 Trail Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13374 Trail Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13374 Trail Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13374 Trail Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13374 Trail Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 13374 Trail Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13374 Trail Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13374 Trail Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13374 Trail Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13374 Trail Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 13374 Trail Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 13374 Trail Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13374 Trail Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13374 Trail Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

