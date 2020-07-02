13374 Trail Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This beautifully updated 4 bedroom townhome offers one of the largest floor plans in the Georgetown community. Spacious living room features a brick accent wall, cozy brick fireplace and built in shelving. Kitchen has been improved with granite countertops, stainless appliances and tile backsplash. Second floor master retreat is generously sized with bay window vanity area and walk in closet. Residents of this community will enjoy three pools, children's play area and is surrounded by large oak trees. Centrally located just minutes from all the entertainment, fine dining and shopping at City Center Plaza and Memorial City Mall. This home is zoned to the highly desirable Spring Branch ISd and award winning Rummel Creek Elementary with bus drop off right outside the front door. SChedule your showing to view this exceptional property today!