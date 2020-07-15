All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13334 Belvedere Park Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13334 Belvedere Park Court
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:45 AM

13334 Belvedere Park Court

13334 Belvedere Park Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13334 Belvedere Park Court, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 1/17/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13334 Belvedere Park Court have any available units?
13334 Belvedere Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13334 Belvedere Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
13334 Belvedere Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13334 Belvedere Park Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13334 Belvedere Park Court is pet friendly.
Does 13334 Belvedere Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 13334 Belvedere Park Court offers parking.
Does 13334 Belvedere Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13334 Belvedere Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13334 Belvedere Park Court have a pool?
Yes, 13334 Belvedere Park Court has a pool.
Does 13334 Belvedere Park Court have accessible units?
No, 13334 Belvedere Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13334 Belvedere Park Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13334 Belvedere Park Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13334 Belvedere Park Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13334 Belvedere Park Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Dover Pointe
14445 Wallisville Rd
Houston, TX 77049
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West
Houston, TX 77054
Greenridge Place
3000 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Abbey at Willowbrook
8330 Willow Place Dr S
Houston, TX 77070
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy
Houston, TX 77058
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston