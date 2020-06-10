All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1333 Old Spanish Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1333 Old Spanish Trl
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

1333 Old Spanish Trl

1333 Old Spanish Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Astrodome
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1333 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77030
Astrodome

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment for rent is located in the Medical Center area of Houston TX 77054.&nbsp;One bedroom apartments start at $1219.&nbsp;Two bedroom apartments start at $1450.&nbsp;Three bedroom apartments start at $2318.&nbsp;This property is 11 years old, it was built in 2009, and has 293 units.&nbsp;Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax.

*This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income.

Call/text us as soon as possible at&nbsp;(281) 326-4663 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment around $1,000 this apartment will go fast./&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Old Spanish Trl have any available units?
1333 Old Spanish Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Old Spanish Trl have?
Some of 1333 Old Spanish Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Old Spanish Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Old Spanish Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Old Spanish Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Old Spanish Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1333 Old Spanish Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Old Spanish Trl offers parking.
Does 1333 Old Spanish Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Old Spanish Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Old Spanish Trl have a pool?
No, 1333 Old Spanish Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Old Spanish Trl have accessible units?
No, 1333 Old Spanish Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Old Spanish Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Old Spanish Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
Abbey at Briargrove Park, The
1202 Seagler Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Camden Post Oak
1200 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd
Houston, TX 77015
219 W Alabama
219 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston