Houston, TX
13327 Ella Ridge Lane
Last updated March 31 2019

13327 Ella Ridge Lane

13327 Ella Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13327 Ella Ridge Ln, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13327 Ella Ridge Lane have any available units?
13327 Ella Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13327 Ella Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13327 Ella Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13327 Ella Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13327 Ella Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13327 Ella Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13327 Ella Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 13327 Ella Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13327 Ella Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13327 Ella Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 13327 Ella Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13327 Ella Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 13327 Ella Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13327 Ella Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13327 Ella Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13327 Ella Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13327 Ella Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

