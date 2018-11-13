Rent Calculator
13326 Lake Chesdin Road
13326 Lake Chesdin Road
13326 Lake Chesdin
·
No Longer Available
Location
13326 Lake Chesdin, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous recent construction in Water's Edge! Lots of space and great outdoor space as well. Sun room, media room, reading room. All bedrooms down!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13326 Lake Chesdin Road have any available units?
13326 Lake Chesdin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13326 Lake Chesdin Road have?
Some of 13326 Lake Chesdin Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13326 Lake Chesdin Road currently offering any rent specials?
13326 Lake Chesdin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13326 Lake Chesdin Road pet-friendly?
No, 13326 Lake Chesdin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 13326 Lake Chesdin Road offer parking?
Yes, 13326 Lake Chesdin Road offers parking.
Does 13326 Lake Chesdin Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13326 Lake Chesdin Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13326 Lake Chesdin Road have a pool?
No, 13326 Lake Chesdin Road does not have a pool.
Does 13326 Lake Chesdin Road have accessible units?
No, 13326 Lake Chesdin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13326 Lake Chesdin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13326 Lake Chesdin Road has units with dishwashers.
