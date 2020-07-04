All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13323 Ella View Lane

Location

13323 Ella View Lane, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13323 Ella View Lane have any available units?
13323 Ella View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13323 Ella View Lane have?
Some of 13323 Ella View Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13323 Ella View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13323 Ella View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13323 Ella View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13323 Ella View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13323 Ella View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13323 Ella View Lane offers parking.
Does 13323 Ella View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13323 Ella View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13323 Ella View Lane have a pool?
No, 13323 Ella View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13323 Ella View Lane have accessible units?
No, 13323 Ella View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13323 Ella View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13323 Ella View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

