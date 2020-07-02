All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane

13323 Brentonwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13323 Brentonwood Ln, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM LEASE AS REQUIRED - AVAILABLE NOW - DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - WALK TO VILLAGE SCHOOL- ELEGANT CUSTOM STUNNING 3 BED, 2/1 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE - Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with island, granite counters, 42 hardwood cabinets, SS appliances. Large family room with stone hearth, gas log fireplace, study with doors, formal dining, huge master suite with sitting area & huge bathroom, glass shower, whirlpool tub, over sized walk-in closet. 2 further bed with jack & jill bathroom & gameroom upstairs. Recently painted neutral. Landlord would install pool for $5000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane have any available units?
13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane have?
Some of 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane offers parking.
Does 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane has a pool.
Does 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane have accessible units?
No, 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane has units with dishwashers.

