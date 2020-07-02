13323 Brentonwood Lane Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM LEASE AS REQUIRED - AVAILABLE NOW - DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - WALK TO VILLAGE SCHOOL- ELEGANT CUSTOM STUNNING 3 BED, 2/1 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE - Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with island, granite counters, 42 hardwood cabinets, SS appliances. Large family room with stone hearth, gas log fireplace, study with doors, formal dining, huge master suite with sitting area & huge bathroom, glass shower, whirlpool tub, over sized walk-in closet. 2 further bed with jack & jill bathroom & gameroom upstairs. Recently painted neutral. Landlord would install pool for $5000 per month.