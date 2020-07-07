Rent Calculator
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
13314 Ensley Wood Drive
Location
13314 Ensley Wood Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in. 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms, tile and laminate flooring throughout. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13314 Ensley Wood Drive have any available units?
13314 Ensley Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13314 Ensley Wood Drive have?
Some of 13314 Ensley Wood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13314 Ensley Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13314 Ensley Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13314 Ensley Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13314 Ensley Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 13314 Ensley Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13314 Ensley Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 13314 Ensley Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13314 Ensley Wood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13314 Ensley Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 13314 Ensley Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13314 Ensley Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 13314 Ensley Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13314 Ensley Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13314 Ensley Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
