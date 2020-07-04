All apartments in Houston
13311 Ella View Lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 9:02 AM

13311 Ella View Lane

13311 Ella View Lane · No Longer Available
Houston
Greater Greenspoint
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13311 Ella View Lane, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The 393 Plan is a splendid 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home. This home provides an open floor plan with a view from kitchen to family room, great for gatherings. Washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located upstairs with all the bedrooms. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13311 Ella View Lane have any available units?
13311 Ella View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13311 Ella View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13311 Ella View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13311 Ella View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13311 Ella View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13311 Ella View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13311 Ella View Lane offers parking.
Does 13311 Ella View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13311 Ella View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13311 Ella View Lane have a pool?
No, 13311 Ella View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13311 Ella View Lane have accessible units?
No, 13311 Ella View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13311 Ella View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13311 Ella View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13311 Ella View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13311 Ella View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

