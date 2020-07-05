Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD
13310 Bomoseen Lake Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Lake Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13310 Bomoseen Lake Rd, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN WATERS EDGE - NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN WATERS EDGE
(RLNE4562792)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD have any available units?
13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD currently offering any rent specials?
13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD is pet friendly.
Does 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD offer parking?
No, 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD does not offer parking.
Does 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD have a pool?
No, 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD does not have a pool.
Does 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD have accessible units?
No, 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13310 BOMOSEEN LAKE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
