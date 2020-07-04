13306 Golden Field Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 2 & half Bathrooms double story Home in the Heart of Clear Lake Houston! You will Love this Beautiful Home! So Warm and Inviting Freshly Painted, New Carpet in upstairs Bedrooms, stairs. Tiles in Master Bedroom, Living, Dining and Kitchen area. New Roof and New water heater only 2 years old. Equipped with Security system, 3 outside cameras and motion Detectors in the Home. Two Air-conditioning units. Home has AHS Warranty on all kitchen appliances and all major systems. Nice Big Walk-in Closets in all Bedrooms. Plenty of space for your family to Grow.The Home is Located in desirable Houston Clear Lake's Prestigious Northfork Subdivision. Easy Access to all Shopping Centers, Hospitals and Major Roads Hwy 3 and I-45. Not very Far from Nasa, Kemah Etc.COME Visit it! You will love it.