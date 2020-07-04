All apartments in Houston
13303 Ella View Ln
13303 Ella View Ln

13303 Ella View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13303 Ella View Lane, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13303 Ella View Ln have any available units?
13303 Ella View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13303 Ella View Ln have?
Some of 13303 Ella View Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13303 Ella View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13303 Ella View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13303 Ella View Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13303 Ella View Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13303 Ella View Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13303 Ella View Ln offers parking.
Does 13303 Ella View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13303 Ella View Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13303 Ella View Ln have a pool?
No, 13303 Ella View Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13303 Ella View Ln have accessible units?
No, 13303 Ella View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13303 Ella View Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13303 Ella View Ln has units with dishwashers.

