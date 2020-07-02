All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

1330 Old Spanish Trail

1330 Old Spanish Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Charming City Plaza condo within minutes of Texas Medical Center, light rail, TMC shuttle route and shopping!! A perfect place to call home with a swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor grill area and clubhouse. This meticulously maintained, light filled condo is located in a quiet back area of the complex. Enjoy morning coffee on your private balcony to the beautiful mornings. Unit has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom, laminate wood floors, new paint and carpet in the bedrooms. Light filled master suite is equipped with a large walk in closet. Bathroom has a large double vanity with plenty of space. Laundry has full size washer and dryer. Secondary bedroom is a perfect option for a roommate, office or spacious guest room. This perfect condo won't last long. Schedule you showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Old Spanish Trail have any available units?
1330 Old Spanish Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Old Spanish Trail have?
Some of 1330 Old Spanish Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Old Spanish Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Old Spanish Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Old Spanish Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Old Spanish Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1330 Old Spanish Trail offer parking?
No, 1330 Old Spanish Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1330 Old Spanish Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Old Spanish Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Old Spanish Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1330 Old Spanish Trail has a pool.
Does 1330 Old Spanish Trail have accessible units?
No, 1330 Old Spanish Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Old Spanish Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Old Spanish Trail has units with dishwashers.

