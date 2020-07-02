1330 Old Spanish Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Charming City Plaza condo within minutes of Texas Medical Center, light rail, TMC shuttle route and shopping!! A perfect place to call home with a swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor grill area and clubhouse. This meticulously maintained, light filled condo is located in a quiet back area of the complex. Enjoy morning coffee on your private balcony to the beautiful mornings. Unit has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom, laminate wood floors, new paint and carpet in the bedrooms. Light filled master suite is equipped with a large walk in closet. Bathroom has a large double vanity with plenty of space. Laundry has full size washer and dryer. Secondary bedroom is a perfect option for a roommate, office or spacious guest room. This perfect condo won't last long. Schedule you showing today.