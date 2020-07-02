13260 Trail Hollow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location, location, location! This charming townhome features fresh paint, recent appliances (all included), granite, recent light fixtures, recent carpet with upgraded pad, recessed lighting, recent blinds, and recent faucets. Lots of great upgrades. As you enter the tiled entry you will find a half bath to the left and the kitchen to the right. Updated kitchen includes granite counters, stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, pantry, and storage cabinet. Naturally lit, cozy breakfast nook. Living room features a brick accent wall, wood floors, & plenty of room for a designated dining space. Large storage closet completes the first floor. Spacious master bedroom features two closets & private bath with shower/tub combination & granite countertops. Second bedroom w/natural light has an adjacent full bathroom complete with shower/tub. Sliding glass doors lead out onto the back patio. Storage shed & 2 parking spaces at the back of the home.This one won't last long!