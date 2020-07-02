All apartments in Houston
13260 Trail Hollow Drive
13260 Trail Hollow Drive

13260 Trail Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13260 Trail Hollow Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location! This charming townhome features fresh paint, recent appliances (all included), granite, recent light fixtures, recent carpet with upgraded pad, recessed lighting, recent blinds, and recent faucets. Lots of great upgrades. As you enter the tiled entry you will find a half bath to the left and the kitchen to the right. Updated kitchen includes granite counters, stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, pantry, and storage cabinet. Naturally lit, cozy breakfast nook. Living room features a brick accent wall, wood floors, & plenty of room for a designated dining space. Large storage closet completes the first floor. Spacious master bedroom features two closets & private bath with shower/tub combination & granite countertops. Second bedroom w/natural light has an adjacent full bathroom complete with shower/tub. Sliding glass doors lead out onto the back patio. Storage shed & 2 parking spaces at the back of the home.This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13260 Trail Hollow Drive have any available units?
13260 Trail Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13260 Trail Hollow Drive have?
Some of 13260 Trail Hollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13260 Trail Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13260 Trail Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13260 Trail Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13260 Trail Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13260 Trail Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13260 Trail Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 13260 Trail Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13260 Trail Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13260 Trail Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 13260 Trail Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13260 Trail Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 13260 Trail Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13260 Trail Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13260 Trail Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

