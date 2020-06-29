All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:30 AM

13239 Ingram Gap Ln

13239 Ingram Gap Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13239 Ingram Gap Ln, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13239 Ingram Gap Ln have any available units?
13239 Ingram Gap Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13239 Ingram Gap Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13239 Ingram Gap Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13239 Ingram Gap Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13239 Ingram Gap Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13239 Ingram Gap Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13239 Ingram Gap Ln offers parking.
Does 13239 Ingram Gap Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13239 Ingram Gap Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13239 Ingram Gap Ln have a pool?
No, 13239 Ingram Gap Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13239 Ingram Gap Ln have accessible units?
No, 13239 Ingram Gap Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13239 Ingram Gap Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13239 Ingram Gap Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13239 Ingram Gap Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13239 Ingram Gap Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

