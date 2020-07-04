All apartments in Houston
13238 Ingram Gap Ln

13238 Ingram Gap Ln
Location

13238 Ingram Gap Ln, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13238 Ingram Gap Ln have any available units?
13238 Ingram Gap Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13238 Ingram Gap Ln have?
Some of 13238 Ingram Gap Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13238 Ingram Gap Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13238 Ingram Gap Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13238 Ingram Gap Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13238 Ingram Gap Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13238 Ingram Gap Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13238 Ingram Gap Ln offers parking.
Does 13238 Ingram Gap Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13238 Ingram Gap Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13238 Ingram Gap Ln have a pool?
No, 13238 Ingram Gap Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13238 Ingram Gap Ln have accessible units?
No, 13238 Ingram Gap Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13238 Ingram Gap Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13238 Ingram Gap Ln has units with dishwashers.

