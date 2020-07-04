All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13222 Withee Path Ln

13222 Withee Path Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13222 Withee Path Ln, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13222 Withee Path Ln have any available units?
13222 Withee Path Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13222 Withee Path Ln have?
Some of 13222 Withee Path Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13222 Withee Path Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13222 Withee Path Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13222 Withee Path Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13222 Withee Path Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13222 Withee Path Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13222 Withee Path Ln offers parking.
Does 13222 Withee Path Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13222 Withee Path Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13222 Withee Path Ln have a pool?
No, 13222 Withee Path Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13222 Withee Path Ln have accessible units?
No, 13222 Withee Path Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13222 Withee Path Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13222 Withee Path Ln has units with dishwashers.

