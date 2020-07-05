All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13222 Emporia St.

13222 Emporia Street
Location

13222 Emporia Street, Houston, TX 77015
Northshore

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in Home Owned Estates. Home features laminate flooring throughout and granite in the kitchen.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. WE DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4629852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13222 Emporia St. have any available units?
13222 Emporia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13222 Emporia St. currently offering any rent specials?
13222 Emporia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13222 Emporia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13222 Emporia St. is pet friendly.
Does 13222 Emporia St. offer parking?
Yes, 13222 Emporia St. offers parking.
Does 13222 Emporia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13222 Emporia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13222 Emporia St. have a pool?
No, 13222 Emporia St. does not have a pool.
Does 13222 Emporia St. have accessible units?
No, 13222 Emporia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13222 Emporia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13222 Emporia St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13222 Emporia St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13222 Emporia St. does not have units with air conditioning.

