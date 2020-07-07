Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13218 Ascot Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13218 Ascot Glen
Last updated May 20 2019 at 4:00 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13218 Ascot Glen
13218 Ascot Glen Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13218 Ascot Glen Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 beds, 2 baths, 1944 SF, lot 6300 SF
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13218 Ascot Glen have any available units?
13218 Ascot Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 13218 Ascot Glen currently offering any rent specials?
13218 Ascot Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13218 Ascot Glen pet-friendly?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen offer parking?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not offer parking.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen have a pool?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not have a pool.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen have accessible units?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd
Houston, TX 77015
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston