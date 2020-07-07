All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13218 Ascot Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13218 Ascot Glen
Last updated May 20 2019 at 4:00 PM

13218 Ascot Glen

13218 Ascot Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13218 Ascot Glen Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 beds, 2 baths, 1944 SF, lot 6300 SF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13218 Ascot Glen have any available units?
13218 Ascot Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13218 Ascot Glen currently offering any rent specials?
13218 Ascot Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13218 Ascot Glen pet-friendly?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen offer parking?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not offer parking.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen have a pool?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not have a pool.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen have accessible units?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13218 Ascot Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 13218 Ascot Glen does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd
Houston, TX 77015
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston