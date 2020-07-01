All apartments in Houston
1318 HEATHWICK LN

1318 Heathwick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1318 Heathwick Lane, Houston, TX 77043
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location - Located just on I-10 West near Dairy Ashford, this beautiful property is in the heart of the Oil Corridor. 4 bedroom with the master suite down stairs. Fresh paint and updates

(RLNE2651110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 HEATHWICK LN have any available units?
1318 HEATHWICK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 HEATHWICK LN have?
Some of 1318 HEATHWICK LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 HEATHWICK LN currently offering any rent specials?
1318 HEATHWICK LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 HEATHWICK LN pet-friendly?
No, 1318 HEATHWICK LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1318 HEATHWICK LN offer parking?
Yes, 1318 HEATHWICK LN offers parking.
Does 1318 HEATHWICK LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 HEATHWICK LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 HEATHWICK LN have a pool?
No, 1318 HEATHWICK LN does not have a pool.
Does 1318 HEATHWICK LN have accessible units?
No, 1318 HEATHWICK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 HEATHWICK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 HEATHWICK LN has units with dishwashers.

