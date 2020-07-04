All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:22 PM

13154 Ingram Gap Lane

13154 Ingram Gap Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13154 Ingram Gap Ln, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13154 Ingram Gap Lane have any available units?
13154 Ingram Gap Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13154 Ingram Gap Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13154 Ingram Gap Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13154 Ingram Gap Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13154 Ingram Gap Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13154 Ingram Gap Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13154 Ingram Gap Lane offers parking.
Does 13154 Ingram Gap Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13154 Ingram Gap Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13154 Ingram Gap Lane have a pool?
No, 13154 Ingram Gap Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13154 Ingram Gap Lane have accessible units?
No, 13154 Ingram Gap Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13154 Ingram Gap Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13154 Ingram Gap Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13154 Ingram Gap Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13154 Ingram Gap Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

