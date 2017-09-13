13151 Withee Path Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The Duffy 1392 plan - 2 story home with 1392 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.