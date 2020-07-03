All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13146 Ingram Gap Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13146 Ingram Gap Ln
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:34 AM

13146 Ingram Gap Ln

13146 Ingram Gap Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13146 Ingram Gap Ln, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13146 Ingram Gap Ln have any available units?
13146 Ingram Gap Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13146 Ingram Gap Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13146 Ingram Gap Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13146 Ingram Gap Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13146 Ingram Gap Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13146 Ingram Gap Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13146 Ingram Gap Ln offers parking.
Does 13146 Ingram Gap Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13146 Ingram Gap Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13146 Ingram Gap Ln have a pool?
No, 13146 Ingram Gap Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13146 Ingram Gap Ln have accessible units?
No, 13146 Ingram Gap Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13146 Ingram Gap Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13146 Ingram Gap Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13146 Ingram Gap Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13146 Ingram Gap Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
Dorchester
4011 Galveston Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive
Houston, TX 77017

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston