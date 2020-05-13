All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1314 Hidden Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1314 Hidden Valley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1314 Hidden Valley Drive

1314 Hidden Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1314 Hidden Valley Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Hidden Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice Property. Tile all throughout and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Fireplace. Workshop in backyard + another separate small storage area. 3 patios- two of which are covered/ added drive for RV or boat parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Hidden Valley Drive have any available units?
1314 Hidden Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Hidden Valley Drive have?
Some of 1314 Hidden Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Hidden Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Hidden Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Hidden Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Hidden Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1314 Hidden Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Hidden Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1314 Hidden Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Hidden Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Hidden Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1314 Hidden Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Hidden Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1314 Hidden Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Hidden Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Hidden Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

201 Emerson
201 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77062
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
The Village on Memorial Townhomes
15200 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr
Houston, TX 77056
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston