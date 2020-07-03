All apartments in Houston
13131 Withee Path Ln

13131 Withee Path Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13131 Withee Path Ln, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13131 Withee Path Ln have any available units?
13131 Withee Path Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13131 Withee Path Ln have?
Some of 13131 Withee Path Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13131 Withee Path Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13131 Withee Path Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13131 Withee Path Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13131 Withee Path Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13131 Withee Path Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13131 Withee Path Ln offers parking.
Does 13131 Withee Path Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13131 Withee Path Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13131 Withee Path Ln have a pool?
No, 13131 Withee Path Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13131 Withee Path Ln have accessible units?
No, 13131 Withee Path Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13131 Withee Path Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13131 Withee Path Ln has units with dishwashers.

