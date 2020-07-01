All apartments in Houston
13126 Townwood Dr.
13126 Townwood Dr.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:31 PM

13126 Townwood Dr.

13126 Townwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13126 Townwood Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Glen Iris. Home was remodeled with new flooring, new paint, new granite, counters, new appliances, etc.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5177708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13126 Townwood Dr. have any available units?
13126 Townwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13126 Townwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13126 Townwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13126 Townwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13126 Townwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 13126 Townwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 13126 Townwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 13126 Townwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13126 Townwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13126 Townwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 13126 Townwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 13126 Townwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13126 Townwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13126 Townwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13126 Townwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13126 Townwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13126 Townwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

