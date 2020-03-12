Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13113 Laguna St.
13113 Laguna St
13113 Laguna St
13113 Laguna Street
No Longer Available
Location
13113 Laguna Street, Houston, TX 77015
Northshore
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13113 Laguna St have any available units?
13113 Laguna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 13113 Laguna St currently offering any rent specials?
13113 Laguna St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13113 Laguna St pet-friendly?
No, 13113 Laguna St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 13113 Laguna St offer parking?
No, 13113 Laguna St does not offer parking.
Does 13113 Laguna St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13113 Laguna St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13113 Laguna St have a pool?
No, 13113 Laguna St does not have a pool.
Does 13113 Laguna St have accessible units?
No, 13113 Laguna St does not have accessible units.
Does 13113 Laguna St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13113 Laguna St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13113 Laguna St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13113 Laguna St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
